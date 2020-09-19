8 more succumb; 12-year-old boy youngest victim

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Eight more persons including a 12-year-old boy from Pernem succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours in Goa.

With these eight new victims, the state has registered 343 deaths linked to the dreaded virus. The 12-year-old boy is the youngest victim of the disease in the state.

Earlier, in the last week of July, a 14-year-old girl from Khariwado in Vasco had lost the battle to the dreaded infection.

As per the mortality bulletin released on Saturday by the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim, the 12-year-old boy from Pernem was suffering from leukemia with intracranial bleeding and his COVID infection was an incidental detection.

A 25-year-old woman from Socorro, Porvorim, who was being administered treatment in hospital since July 27, also died of COVID. Besides, a 60-year-old woman from Agassaim; a 61-year-old woman from Cortalim; a 70-year-old man from Bethoda; a 68-year-old man from Karaswada, Mapusa; a 78-year-old man from Verna and a 67-year-old man from Moira were the other victims of COVID

recorded in the last 24 hours in the state.

Of the eight deaths, six were reported at the GMC and two at the COVID hospital in Margao. Two patients expired within less than 24 hours of being admitted to hospital. In the last three days, 24 persons have lost battle to the pandemic.