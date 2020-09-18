Housing Goan Poor

Time running out for the state to find land for completing PMAY

MORE than five years after the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Goa is still struggling to find land for building houses under the scheme. Thousands of poor Goans applied for availing the benefits under the PMAY. About 4,800 approved applicants are still waiting to get any benefit. All these years the state government has been trying to identify land in the urban areas and their periphery for the scheme which is mainly for the deserving among the urban population. Finding land in the urban areas of Goa is not easy, it is true. But if the government had been sincere and focused on the task they could have got land for some of the applicants, if not all of them, within a short time. At this rate, if the government leaves it to officials to identify land, while doing other jobs, they may never be able to find any to implement the scheme. Land in urban areas can help in getting additional floor area ratio (FAR) under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act for construction of buildings, which will go a long way in lowering the cost of construction and as such would help the people and the government.

Goans from the poorer strata who have been living in urban areas have for years struggled to get affordable housing as all other state government schemes have virtually come to a halt for one reason or the other. They had seen a ray of hope when the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was announced and rushed to avail the benefit. But indefinite delay by the state government agencies in finding land has nearly extinguished their hope. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on June 25, 2015. The scheme was very ambitious: it envisaged building of 2 crore houses, and it even set a deadline for completion, March 31, 2022. Last year Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the PMAY would be completed by 2020, two years before the initially projected deadline. Goa has been lagging behind, but other states including the bigger ones like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh claim to have implemented the scheme satisfactorily and been able to provide shelters to thousands of poor people living in the urban areas.

The Goa State Urban Development Authority (GSUDA), which was appointed as the implementation agency for the PMAY, has found its attempts at locating land in urban areas or even in their periphery coming to naught. The GSUDA had identified land at Quepem-Xeldem to accommodate around 2,000-odd applicants from 3-4 municipal areas but this project was shelved. The government’s efforts to rope in private builders also failed as they proposed to construct buildings on agricultural lands which the government did not find feasible. Some municipal bodies refused to approve of PMAY projects in their jurisdictions fearing high population density. The GSUDA has now sought the help of the town and country planning department to allow additional FAR for construction of vertical housing projects to keep the cost on lower side. The agency’s hopes now hinge on the relaxation of norms and permission from the T&CP department to allow additional FAR. Only after getting the nod from the department the state authorities will approach the Centre for funds to be used for construction of buildings.

Land for public use in Goa is scarce because its size is small and vast areas of land are in private possession. As schemes like PMAY were never envisaged in the state, no land was ever earmarked for large public housing projects. The state government and urban local bodies have used a large part of land under their possession for construction of various buildings for housing their offices and other activities. As the Prime Minister Awas Yojana is meant to provide housing at lowest cost, the government cannot afford to acquire land from private owners or agencies as it would lead to escalation of cost of the projects. With the central deadline for completion of the projects under the scheme approaching fast, the state authorities have to decide at the earliest on land acquisition so that the projects can be completed in time.