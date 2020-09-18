Researching COVID-19

Currently pursuing her PhD at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Siya Kamat from Margao recently co-authored two review papers on the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamat who also fought and won over COVID-19 last month shares more details with NT KURIOCITY

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

A PhD student in Biochemistry at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Siya Kamat’s doctoral work is advised by professor C Jayabaskaran, (former chair of the department). She works on anticancer research and COVID-19. The anticancer aspect includes discovery of cancer fighting compounds from marine fungi and on the application of Raman-Fiber lasers in treating cancer. The laser work is in collaboration with her colleague Santosh Aparanji and professor Supradeepa V R, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc. Her work on fighting COVID-19 revolves around the use of new techniques like nanobodies while also cautioning on the usefulness of the BCG (Bacillus Calmette–Guérin) vaccine.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Tell us about the two review papers on the COVID-19 pandemic that were recently published

We recently published a paper titled ‘BCG Against SARS-CoV-2: Second Youth of an Old Age Vaccine?’. It was published in Frontiers of Pharmacology along with co-author Madhuree Kumari. The second paper titled ‘Antibodies at work in the time of SARS-CoV-2’, was published in the premier journal Cytotherapy. It was co-authored with Sajna KV.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. BCG vaccine is popularly discussed to fight COVID-19. At birth, BCG is administered as a part of immunisation programme to protect against Tuberculosis. In this paper we survey evidence to carefully evaluate the effectiveness of this vaccine in fighting COVID-19. Countries including Columbia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, France, Denmark, and the USA have initiated randomised clinical trials to evaluate the performance of this vaccine in the protection of healthcare workers who come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

In the second review we introduce passive immunisation therapies to fight COVID-19. These include: (a) convalescent plasma therapy and intravenous immunoglobulin therapy in which antibodies from thousands of COVID-19 recovered patients are filtered out to treat high risk patients of COVID-19, (b) monoclonal antibodies (mABs) which are either repurposed or designed to target specific parts of the virus to block its infectivity, (c) nanobodies which are a new way of fighting COVID-19. Their small size, good solubility, stability and specificity make them superior over conventional antibodies. These can be enhanced by genetic engineering techniques. All these strategies are being evaluated worldwide through large randomised clinical trials, the results of which are very encouraging.

Q. What was the reason behind publishing these papers?

The Indian Tuberculosis (TB) report 2020 reported 79,144 TB related fatalities in 2019. The Indian government has set an ambitious target of TB-free India by 2025 while the WHO targets to do so by 2030 globally. In developing countries, this vaccine is administered in infants under immunisation programmes and is one of the most common immunotherapies provided to treat early-stage bladder cancer. Hype was created about the BCG vaccine for COVID-19 mostly by political commentaries in various countries. There was, therefore, a need to carefully examine the existing evidence. A sudden surge in the demand for BCG vaccines may create an imbalance in supply and demand, especially when the suppliers are limited and when we are at the brink of eradicating TB. The COVID-19 pandemic is a critical situation, wherein small pieces of information can save many lives. In these critical times, you not only need to carefully evaluate the effectiveness of a hyped-up BCG vaccine, but also need to investigate novel ways of treating COVID-19.

Q. How long did it take to complete these papers? What was your takeaway from publishing these review papers?

We took about 60 days to find and critically evaluate relevant material, contact authors for clarifications on their findings and to synthesise information from various sources. A good review does not just summarise the literature, but discusses it critically, identifies methodological problems, and points out research gaps. Although recognition for scientists mainly comes from primary research, timely literature reviews can lead to new synthetic insights and are often widely read. In the COVID-19 pandemic when there is an ever-increasing output of scientific publications, literature reviews are a go-to for researchers

While doing the literature survey, I understood that there is so much information on COVID-19 in reputed journals like Nature, Science, The New England Journal of Medicine, etc, and on social media. Due to the increasing demand and competition among the publishers and various research groups, a lot of dubious research gets published or uploaded on preprint servers. Hence, now critical double-blinded peer review is more important than ever. This process has taught me to be more careful in conducting my own research and not to easily rush to claim findings.

Q. Can you tell us about your PhD thesis?

My PhD work is on the discovery of anticancer drugs from marine algae associated endophytic fungi. Marine organisms must survive in extreme salinity, acidification, chemical pollution, climate change and predation. Following the principle, “survival of the fittest”, they produce unique chemicals called secondary metabolites, which help them in tolerating the extreme conditions. These chemicals are diverse and have found to be of medicinal value including anticancer, antidiabetic, antioxidative, antiviral, etc. Choosing a fungus is economical since it is very easy to grow in large quantities.

My findings are published in Frontiers in Marine Science, and Nature Scientific Reports. I reported for the first time from a marine fungus an anticancer compound called chrysin. This work was widely appreciated at the prestigious Gordon Research Conference (GRC) 2020 on Marine Natural Products in Ventura, California, and TMedPM 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

We also study how the drug changes a cancer cell and eventually kills it. Drug-induced changes in the mechanical and biophysical properties of cancer cells are studied using atomic force microscopy (AFM). To address the problems of drug solubility, release, toxicity, we encapsulate the drug into nanocarriers. Finally, the drug is tested in vivo through mice studies.

Q. You successfully beat coronavirus recently. Could you share your experience with us?

I tested positive on August 11. Even though I was asymptomatic, IISc authorities and medical staff took exceptional efforts to make me feel comfortable with constant medical attention and support groups. However, it was mentally exhausting not getting to work despite staying on the campus. PhD is a time bound process and losing time only made me anxious. It was quite a task resuming my lab work and daily routine after the quarantine.

Q. What are your future plans?

Academic research and public health interests me the most. I intend to go for post-doctoral studies. I also want to create a biological society in Goa that would help students who struggle for career options in life sciences.