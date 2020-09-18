Challenge cracked!

Jose Allan Rodrigues’ ‘Homemade California Walnut Butter Cracker’ recipe was selected among the top 10 winning recipes category of the California Walnuts Master Chef Challenge.

Ever since the lockdown came into effect, Jose Allan Rodrigues has taken up baking. He loves baking different items like pizza, muffins, and cakes for his family and friends to relish. And recently he got to show off his baking skills in the California Walnuts Master Chef Challenge where his recipe for a Homemade California Walnut Butter Cracker was picked among the top 10 winning recipes category.

The California Walnut Commission had announced the launch of ‘Power of 3’ a global initiative, aimed to educate consumers about how eating walnuts is a simple way to boost overall nutrition. And the competition was part of this initiative.

A SY BSc student of VM Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), Rodrigues states that he received a call from professor Chef Rodwin Rodrigues who is a bakery and pastry faculty at VMSIIHE and he gave him this opportunity to participate in the California Walnuts Master Chef Challenge. “With the help of Chef Rodwin I tried my hand at baking some new products using California walnuts. After many trials we came up with our final recipe for a Homemade California Walnut Butter Cracker,” says the Navelim-based youngster adding that he was the only Goan who participated and represented his college in this global competition.

He credits his mentor Chef Rodwin Rodrigues as he has been a huge support to him and guided him in every possible way.

Talking about the winning recipe, Rodrigues says that the recipe is very healthy and rich in nutritional values and this can be eaten in the morning for breakfast or in the evening as a tea snack. He says: “The cracker is rich in nutrition as we have used whole wheat flour and California walnuts. Adding walnuts to our diet every day is a good way to get essential nutrients because California walnuts are rich in plant-based omega-3 ALA (one ounce contains 2.5 grams of ALA) which makes it a great brain food. Walnuts are naturally a gluten-free and cholesterol- free food. And a good source of magnesium (11 per cent Daily Value), which supports muscles and nerves in the body as well as bone health and much more.”