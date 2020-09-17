Revenues of Indian airlines fell by 85.7% in April-June: Puri

New Delhi: The revenue of Indian airlines fell by 85.7 per cent to Rs 3,651 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21 in comparison to the corresponding period a year ago due to COVID-19, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

Moreover, employee count at the Indian carriers went down from 74,887 on March 31 to 69,589 on July 31, a decrease of 7.07 per cent, Puri stated in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

“The revenue of airport operators has reduced from Rs 5,745 crore during April-June 2019 to Rs 894 crore during April-June 2020,” he said.

Scheduled domestic flight services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. They were resumed from May 25 but in a curtailed manner.

The employee count at ground handling agencies fell by 22.44 per cent to 29,254 in April-July period, Puri said.

In his written reply, Puri was giving information about the “impact of COVID-19 on the civil aviation sector”.

Air India’s total revenue has reduced from Rs 7,066 crore during April-June 2019 to Rs 1,531 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21, Puri stated.

Puri stated the domestic air traffic in the country fell to 1.2 crore during March-July period as compared to 5.85 crore in the year-ago period.

International traffic dropped to 11.55 lakh in March-July period as compared to 93.45 lakh in the year-ago period, he added.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.