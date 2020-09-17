Hindi Day observed at Fishery Survey of India

VASCO: Ex-senior secretary of Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) and Hindi officer (retd) Rajendra Singh has stated that Article 351 of the Indian Constitution has provided scope for the development of Hindi primarily from Sanskrit and secondarily from other 22 languages of the 8th schedule. He was speaking as chief guest on the occasion of Hindi Day Celebration, organised recently by the Fishery Survey of India at Headland-Sada. Highlighting the importance of official language and its constitutional position, Singh said that the vast spread of Hindi amongst the masses during the freedom movement paved its way to becoming the official language. The programme started by lighting of the traditional lamp and invocation of a song. Fisheries scientist attached to Fisheries Survey of India Dr H D Pradeep welcomed the gathering and expressed satisfaction on the performance of implementation of official language Hindi in day-to-day official work in office. He appealed to all the staff members to maximise use of the Hindi in work as per the target set by the department of Official Language Ministry of Home Affairs. A Hindi magazine ‘Matsyakeerti’ was released on the occasion. Hindi poems and songs of renowned poets like Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Gopal Das Niraj etc were recited by the officials to mark the occasion. Senior scientific assistant Raju Nagpure proposed the vote of thanks. NT