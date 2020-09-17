CAMS’ IPO opens on Sept 21

MUMBAI: Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience, will be opening its initial public offering on September 21 and will close on September 23, with a price band of Rs 1229-1230 per equity share. Minimum bid lot is 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter. The initial public offer is of up to 18,246,600 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for cash, through an offer for sale of up to 18,246,600 equity shares by NSE Investments Ltd. The offer includes a reservation of up to 182,500 equity shares (constituting up to 0.37 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital) for purchase by eligible employees. NT