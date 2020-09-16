Mohammedan Sporting coach Law sets sight on entering I-League

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting coach Yan Law on Tuesday said the club’s “first step” is to qualify for the I-league after spending six seasons in lower divisions.

The team is currently training in Kalyani near Kolkata for the upcoming second division qualifiers.

“For us the first step is now to get into the I-League. We have a good team, and we haven’t had such a kind of a time for long,” Law told the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“We know how competitive the tournament can be. But as much as Mohammedan Sporting will be as well prepared, other teams will also be going for glory.” With the second division qualifiers around the corner, Law spoke about the team’s preparation, the COVID-19 bubble and recent signings.

“It was difficult in the first couple of days. After all we were the first club in India to have started training post the COVID lockdown,” he said.

He added the players are training keeping in mind all the protocols and guidelines.

“We are following the strict new regulations set by the Government so that we make sure that we flatten the curve and adhere to the new training regulations.”