Going Goa gaga

Artiste Simon Fernandes’ work was recently featured on celebrity storyteller, Neelesh Misra’s multilingual platform for artistes across the world, bringing together video, audio and text content.

NT BUZZ details

NT BUZZ

Simon Fernandes also known by his online persona SimRaaj Fernkaar has become the first Goan to be featured on ‘Mic with Neelesh Misra’, a multilingual platform for artistes with video, audio and text created by Neelesh Misra, who is a celebrity storyteller and interviewer on RADIO Big 92.7 FM.

Fernandes, an IT professional, has been slowly carving a niche for himself on social media platforms singing Hindi and Konkani covers and also rendering original compositions. Known for imitating Bachchan, Kishoreda, RD Burman, SP Balasubrahmanyam, and Alfred Rose with his singing, his fans spanning across India and abroad adore his singing and have grown in large numbers.

He has also been instrumental in conducting various programmes related to art, music and culture. On many occasions in the past under different social organisations, he has also been a catalyst to create and motivate new

artistes.

During the lockdown period, Misra announced an opportunity to submit a work of art, culture, poetry, songs, music from listeners for an audition. On approval of content, an artiste could be featured on his channel. “I submitted my original and cover songs in Konkani and Hindi as well as humour related articles and scripts. After a month, I got a call that my content was selected. Neelesh really liked my content, especially the Goan content, and it was something that was missing on Neelesh’s platform,” says Fernandes ,adding that this exercise also helped him to remain creative and fight lockdown depression by engaging in fruitful endeavours.

Fernandes further adds that being a Goan he requested Misra’s team that his debut on the programme be made with a cover song tribute to Goa’s melody king Alfred Rose in his vocals, and they obliged. “I feel lucky to be the first Goan to be featured. My original songs in Konkani and Hindi and cover songs too in Hindi and Konkani will be played in time.”

And being featured on the platform has given Fernandes immense exposure. “I have gone national now. There’s a sudden surge of interest in my work,” he says, adding that the response on his Facebook page has been overwhelming.

He adds that in the COVID era, thanks to online avenues a person’s creative content can go viral and can bring joy, fame, and revenue to artistes. Artistes from various states have already been promoting their content reaching out to audiences across the globe and Misra himself is now among the most celebrated personalities whose storytelling and interviewing has been transforming lives. Thus, Fernandes considers the achievement as recognition of his work in the field of art and culture and as an honour from Neelesh Misra’s National Talent Organisation.