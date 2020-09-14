Webinar on Investor Education and Protection Fund

As the Investor Education and protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) stepped into its 5th year on September 7 2020, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as a partner institute of IEPFA, jointly organised a national webinar with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on, Need for more Robust Regulation for Investor Education and Protection.

Chief guest on the occasion, Rajesh Verma, secretary MCA and chairman IEPFA, in his key note address said “In its endeavour towards prompt citizen service delivery, IEPFA is focusing on effective and timely grievance redressal mechanism along with strong financial outreach programme. This will help us create robust ecosystem for investor education and awareness.” He also mentioned that IEPFA has settled 14000 claims in the last three years and refunded 72 lakh shares having market value of more than Rs 450 crore and moved its claim settling process online.

Manoj Pandey, joint secretary MCA and CEO, IEPFA in his address highlighted the achievements of the IEPF authority towards fulfilling the twin objective of settling refund claims of matured debentures, deposits and unpaid dividends and secondly by organising mass education and awareness programmes on investor education and protection in association with professional institutes like ICSI. He requested professionals to be part of good governance by availing the schemes floated by the ministry.

Guest of honour, KP Krishnan, IEPFA research chair, NCAER and former Skills Ministry secretary, said, “IEPFA should become a repository of the best database on Indian consumers investing in financial products. Intellectual work, empirical work backed by data on investor protection is what we need to do.”

Concurring with the idea of educating the investor, Ashish Garg, president ICSI, said “ICSI has time and again shown its support to IEPFA for achieving its intended objective of strengthening the governance structure of India Inc.”