Prestige Estates starts construction of first residential project

Real estate firm, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, laid the foundation stone for its first residential project Prestige Ocean Crest coming up in the state. The company conducted a ground breaking ceremony on Saturday, celebrating the start of construction for the project comprising of 106 apartments, seven shops, and one sea-view restaurant.

Prestige Estates employees and senior members from Mathias Contructions attended the ceremony. The project is expected to be completed by February 2023. According to Prestige Estates, the project is expected to create several employment opportunities in the construction sector amid the pandemic crisis.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group said, “We are thrilled to partner with Mathias Contructions to create a premium residential project in Goa. The ground breaking ceremony marks the next phase of what will be a long and successful relationship between our two organisations. The partnership has enormous potential and we are very excited about the journey ahead. We look forward to working closely with the Mathias team to offer premium affordable housing for all especially locals during the period of dislocation the industry is currently facing.”

Joe Mathias, managing director, Mathias Constructions Pvt Ltd said, “We are very pleased to be associated with a group like Prestige, which is synonymous with trust, integrity and quality. We look forward to bringing world-class residential project to this iconic location of Dona Paula.”

Bangalore based Prestige Group is a BSE listed company with a market capital of Rs 67,425 million as on March 31 2020.