IDBI Bank wins Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand 2020 award

IDBI Bank won the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand, 2020 award in the Banks- Private category. The bank was adjudged as a trusted brand by a consumer survey. The award was formally received by Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO, IDBI Bank from Anil Fernandes, associate publisher, India Today Group.

Reader’s Digest conducts a survey every year among consumers in India across categories to determine the most trusted brands in the country. Since 1998, the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Award has set a benchmark in honoring excellence and quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma, said “I am grateful to Reader’s Digest for releasing the survey findings which has adjudged the bank as the most trusted brand in the private bank category. IDBI Bank has consistently strived to live up to its brand promise of being a friend in need for its stakeholders. We shall continue to work tirelessly by leveraging our strengths of a skilled and committed workforce, well-defined strategies, cutting edge technology, and readiness to adapt to the rapidly changing customer preferences so as to consistently position ourselves as one of the most trusted banks in the country.”