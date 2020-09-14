Goan skill trainers shine at Kaushalacharya Awards 2020

Giving a boost to skill trainers contributing towards a skilling ecosystem in the state, Goa bagged five awards at the Kaushalacharya Awards 2020. The winners include Hema Bugde for handicraft, Sapana V Poi Anglo, two awards for state non-engineering and national non- engineering and Vivek Parisnath Naik, two awards in state engineering and national engineering. With the state facing a shortage of skill trainers it is expected that the awards will inspire and encourage other trainers to impart training to local youth.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on September 10, organized the second edition of Kaushalacharya Samadar 2020 (Awards) digitally. Trainers across different sectors were felicitated for their contribution in building the skilling ecosystem and preparing a future ready workforce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a written message for the country’s trainers appreciating their persistent hard work and the tenacity in ensuring that the aspirations of youth are kept alive with apt skill training.

A total of 92 trainers from diverse backgrounds across geographies from different categories such as entrepreneurship training, National Apprenticeship Promotional Scheme (NAPS), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), Short Term Training under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Long Term Training under Directorate General of Training (DGT) and Industrial Training Centres (ITI) were felicitated at the digital conclave.

Under entrepreneurship training category, three trainers were awarded, 15 trainers under the Jan Sikshan Sansthan, four trainers under the short term training and 44 were awarded under long term training along with 15 corporates who were recognized and awarded for their contribution towards National Apprenticeship Promotional Scheme (NAPS).

Thanking the Prime Minister for sending a note of appreciation, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said “The importance given to a guru or a teacher in our culture showcases the integral role they play in shaping the lives of the students. As the times are transforming, the role of trainers and assessors is becoming more crucial as they pave the roadmap for our young generating in meeting the industry demands of near future. I would like to congratulate all the awardees. We are extremely proud of our trainers for their devotion towards creating a globally competitive skilled workforce.”

The Skill Ministry’s Kaushalacharya Samadar awards is an annual event recognizing the contribution made by skill trainers in the vocational training ecosystem. By 2022 it is estimated that, India will need about 2.5 lakh trainers across the skilling ecosystem.

Emphasizing on the relevance of skill trainers, Raj Kumar Singh, minister of state, MSDE said, “Today’s event is an inspiration for many technically equipped and experienced people to become a part of the Skill India Mission. I would like to applaud the efforts of all the trainers for their perseverance and consistent efforts in harnessing the innate capabilities of Indian youth.”