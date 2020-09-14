Card company directed to reverse deduction

By Adv. Jatin Ramaiya

SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd approached the National Commission, New Delhi, challenging dismissal of their appeal by the State Commission, Chandigarh, by which SBI Cards was directed to reverse an amount of Rs 39,999 in the credit card account of Vishal Sabharwal and also credit an amount of Rs 5000 in the said account towards litigation expenses.

Sabharwal had complained against SBI cards and State Bank of India. Sabharwal claimed that, he was issued credit card by SBI Cards. However due to certain unauthorized transaction he filed a complaint for eight transactions amounting to Rs 39,999 which were executed without his knowledge. Sabharwal claimed that he even filed a FIR for the same.

However, SBI Cards refused the claim and put the liability on him. It was further stated by Sabharwal that he approached Banking Ombudsman of RBI whose office after investigation advised SBI Cards to pay the amount in dispute to the complainant. However, the amount was not paid after which a legal notice was sent to the opposite party.

The card company argued that, Sabharwal in fact had transacted with the credit card or must have shared his details of the card along with mobile number as the OTP was sent to his registered mobile number. The card company said that, the complainant himself mentioned his e-mail was hacked. “As the OTP is being sent on mobile as well as on e-mail and if the e-mail was hacked the responsibility is not of the card company to stop the withdrawal of the amount.”

It was further urged on behalf of card company that, the RBI guidelines also state that if there is any fault or negligence on the part of the card holder, then the bank would not be liable to pay any amount. According to the card company in the present case, clearly the e-mail was hacked and somebody got the OTP through the hacked e-mail and transacted with the credit card and therefore, Sabharwal was liable to take responsibility as his account was hacked.

SBI Cards further argued that if a fraud has been played upon the complainant by hacking his e-mail by a third party, then the bank should not be responsible for the same. Moreover, it was argued that the cases involving fraud, forgery, cheating etc. cannot be decided by consumer fora.

Upon perusing the records, the National Commission deemed fit to dismiss the revision application filed by the card company and observed that “The fact of withdrawal of the amount of Rs 39,999 has been challenged in the revision petition on which both the fora below have already given concurrent finding and the scope under these circumstances in the revision petition is quite limited. The amount involved is a small amount and this Commission would not like to interfere with the concurrent orders passed by the fora below. Accepting this revision petition will result in further litigation expenditure by both the parties which will not be in the interest of both the parties as the disputed amount is not much.”