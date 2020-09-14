St Cruz, Mandrem MLAs test positive for COVID

Panaji/Mapusa: Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes and Mandrem MLA and chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation Dayanand Sopte tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Fernandes said he is asymptomatic and has been admitted to a private hospital in Dona Paula.

“I am here for primary check-up…you never know about this disease, hence few medical tests are required. I may remain here for one or two days and then I will place myself under home isolation by following the protocols,” Fernandes said.

According to information available, the Mandrem MLA had been to a private hospital at Dona Paula for a check-up and underwent antigen testing wherein he tested negative for the virus. Subsequently, he got an RT-PCR test done and it suggested that he was positive for COVID.

Sopte has decided to opt for home isolation. Sources said Sopte’s family members are yet to undergo testing; they are likely to be tested on Tuesday.