Major boost to fish farming in Goa

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Monday announced an action plan so as to provide a boost to fish farming in Goa as part of the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Sawant said that Rs 163.1 crore has been proposed for the current financial year out of which Rs 48.58 crore is the state’s share.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to share the action plan for Goa. “The state plan of action includes 24 beneficiary-oriented schemes of which nine schemes are towards development of inland fisheries and aquaculture including technology infusion such as construction of brackish water ponds, construction of biofloc ponds, recirculatory aquaculture system (RAS) open sea cages, reservoir cages etc,” he said.

Sawant further stated that there will be 15 schemes under post harvest management, marketing and its infrastructure and development of deep sea fishing. “Under non-beneficiary components, three schemes have been proposed which include engaging of 20 Sagar Mitra for multipurpose support services and construction of state-of-the-art wholesale fish market,” he said.

Out of the total proposed amount Rs 163.1 crore for the current financial year, Rs 82.87 crore is the central share, Rs 48.58 crore is state share and Rs 3.62 crore is the beneficiary share.

According to the central government, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is a flagship scheme, which is focused on the fisheries sector.