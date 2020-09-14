ICAR declares Shweta Kapila cow as Goan breed

Panaji: Goan cow breed Shweta Kapila on Monday received recognition from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) as a distinct cow breed of India.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced this on Twitter. “The Shweta Kapila cows are known for the nutritional value of their A2 rich milk. I congratulate the ICAR-Goa team for their efforts,” he tweeted.

An indigenous breed, Shweta Kapila cows are found in Valpoi and Saakeri regions of Sattari taluka as well as in some parts of South Goa.

The breed registration committee of ICAR-NBAGR, Bengaluru, approved 13 new breeds of indigenous farm animals of which Shweta Kapila cow is one of the breeds.

“The Shweta Kapila cattle is complete white coloured cattle found in North and South Goa districts. The white colour extends from muzzle to tail switch including eyelashes and muzzle (whitish brown),” said the animal genetic agency.

In appearance, the breed is a short to medium statured animal with straight face, straight and small horns, directed upward and outward, and small to medium hump. The daily milk yield ranges from 1.8 kg to 3.4 kg with an average of 2.8 kg and lactation milk yield varies from 250 kg to 650 kg. The height ranges from 97 cm to 137 cm.

According to the ICAR-NBAGR, there are an estimated 22,000 Shweta Kapila cows in the state.