Don’t ignore symptoms: CM

Panaji: Expressing concern over the 14 deaths related to COVID-19 that were reported on Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appealed to people not to ignore symptoms of the dreaded virus.

“Two victims – a 26-year-old and a 45-year-old – were brought dead to hospital today, which is of serious concern,” Sawant said in a video released on Monday. He reiterated that the government is trying to reduce the number of COVID deaths.

“We have enough beds in COVID hospitals and COVID care centres. Therefore, if anybody has symptoms like fever, cold etc, they must test for COVID-19 immediately at the nearest health centre and get themselves admitted in COVID care centre,” he appealed.

The Chief Minister said people should cooperate with the government by starting timely treatment.