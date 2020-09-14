306 fresh cases of COVID-19 in state

Panaji: The state reported 306 new positive cases of the deadly coronavirus on Monday, taking the tally of active cases to 4,946. Also, 519 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

COVID fatalities also rose on Monday, as 14 more persons died of the dreaded virus – the highest in a day, taking the total number of COVID deaths to 304 in the state.

According to the directorate of health services (DHS), of the total 24,898 confirmed COVID cases that the state has recorded so far, 19,648 patients have defeated the disease and as per the analysis, the current recovery rate in Goa is 78.91 per cent.

On Monday, around 338 asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation; so far, a total of 9,863 patients have chosen to isolate themselves at home.

According to DHS, the 4,946 active cases include six persons, who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID-19 cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of urban health centre of Margao with 418 cases, primary health centre Porvorim has 313 cases, while PHC of Ponda and community health centre Sankhali have 300 cases each within their jurisdictions.

The other CHCs from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (222), Pernem (196), Valpoi (201), Curchorem (81) and Canacona (79). The other UHCs include Mapusa (187), Panaji (265) and Vasco (275).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdictions of PHCs that include Aldona (146), Betki (102), Candolim (147), Cansarvanem (103), Colvale (106), Corlim (120), Chimbel (167), Siolim (124), Mayem (57), Balli (36), Cansaulim (123), Chinchinim (40), Cortalim (177), Curtorim (65), Loutolim (95), Marcaim (95), Quepem (105), Sanguem (86), Shiroda (40), Dharbandora (91) and Navelim (79).