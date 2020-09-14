14 more lose COVID battle; Goa’s highest single-day count

Panaji: Goa on Monday registered the highest-ever single-day COVID deaths, as 14 fatalities linked to the deadly virus were reported in the last 24 hours. With these 14 new deaths, the state’s death count due to COVID-19 crossed the 300-mark.

Of the 14 deaths, three were brought dead to the South Goa District Hospital in Margao and three patients expired within 24 hours after being admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim.

According to the mortality bulletin issued by the GMC, three patients, who were brought dead include a 26-year-old man from Paroda, a 45-year-old man from Seraulim in Salcete taluka and a 66-year-old man from Savordem. As per GMC, their co-morbid conditions were not known and they tested positive for the virus postmortem.

The bulletin said that a 68-year-old woman from Sankhalim, who passed away, was suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

A 64-year-old woman from Navelim was a patient of diabetes mellitus and hypertension. A 54-year-old woman from Vasco, who had co-morbidity conditions like uncontrolled diabetes mellitus and hypertension, also passed away.

The fatalities also include a 72-year-old man from Betim, who was suffering from ischaemic heart disease; a 38-year-old man from Sangolda, who had diabetes mellitus; a 94-year-old man from Vasco, who was suffering from ischaemic heart disease, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; a 72-year-old man from Guirim, who had illnesses like diabetes mellitus, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease; a 61-year-old man from Kerim in Pernem taluka, who had co-morbid conditions like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, ischaemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a 65-year-old man from Old Goa, who was suffering from Type-2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

A 65-year-old man from Santa Cruz, who was suffering from diabetes mellitus and ischaemic heart disease, also passed away. A 71-year-old man from Bicholim, who died had co-morbidity conditions like hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.