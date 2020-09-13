Ayushman Bharat row: day after SC notice, BJP slams Kejriwal

IANS

New Delhi

A day after the apex court sent notices to the Centre along with four states and UTs including Delhi for non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta launched a scathing attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of undertaking an “inhuman work”.

“I want to ask Kejriwal today. Why did he not implement this scheme of free treatment for the poor up to Rs 5 lakh? Who is responsible for the death of those Delhiites who have died in the absence of treatment? Probably, Mr Kejriwal is not aware that so far 96 lakh have benefited from this scheme since its launch,” Gupta said. He also charged Kejriwal of carrying out an “inhuman act of blocking treatment for the poor, all the more during the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the national capital badly.”