Over 4,000 students answer NEET in Goa

Panaji /Margao: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held in the state on Sunday with over 4,000 students answering this entrance examination for the undergraduate medical and dental courses in government as well as private medical and dental colleges in India.

The test was conducted at 15 centres across Goa by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures.

Following the National Testing Agency (NTA) norms, which require not more than 12 students seating in one class for the exam to facilitate maintaining of social distancing norms, the number of exam centres for Goa were increased to 15 this year as compared to 12 last year.

There was uncertainty over conduct of this exam amidst rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

With strict adherence to social distancing and precautionary measures, the test was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Vidya Vikas Mandal’s Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics, Margao, which was one of the 15 examination centres in the state, saw students reporting to the centre in batches to maintain strict protocol put in place.

Dr Prita D Mallya, principal of the college informed of the steps that were taken. “The examination was held between 2 pm to 5 pm. But due to the social distancing norms, students were asked to report in batches from 11 am onwards. They were checked, frisked and then taken to the exam rooms,” she said.