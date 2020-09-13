Excise sleuths intercept truck, seize liquor worth Rs 11 lakh

Mapusa: Excise sleuths, early Sunday morning, intercepted a truck at Pernem and seized liquor worth Rs 11 lakh, which was being transported illegally to Pune in Maharashtra.

According to sources in the department, a truck bearing registration number MH04 JU 2243 was intercepted by an excise team around 4.30 am as it was trying to cross the Patradevi border checkpost in Pernem.

An excise officer said that upon inquiry, the truck driver said that he was carrying some household material belonging to a Navy officer to Pune. However, he failed to provide valid documents relating to the transportation of the material thus raising suspicion. The truck was subsequently checked by the excise team, which found boxes carrying liquor.

Taking advantage of the dark, the driver fled from the spot leaving behind the truck, which was later seized by the excise team. Sources in the excise department said the boxes were filled with liquor worth Rs 11 lakh. They said the accused must have purchased the stock from different wholesalers in the state and not from any factory. They said the liquor was being transported illegally.

In this connection, the excise officials conducted a panchanama and seized the liquor boxes along with the truck and are further investigating into the case.

The excise team that intercepted the truck was led by excise inspector Surekha Gohar and included excise sub-inspector Mohandas Govekar, excise guard Shambha Parab and assistant excise guards Siddesh Halankar, Raymond Pereira, Swapnesh Naik and Suraj Gawade.