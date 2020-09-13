Drugs case: jail guard released on bail

Mapusa: The jail guard attached to Central Jail, who was arrested by the Mapusa police on Saturday for alleged illegal possession of narcotics substance suspected to be ganja, weighing 50 gram, was released on bail against a bond of Rs 15,000 by local court.

On Saturday, the Mapusa police had arrested the jail guard Rama Korgaonkar for allegedly smuggling narcotics substance, suspected to be ganja, weighing 50 gram, into jail premises, which was found wrapped in a black insulation tape.

The jail guard was intercepted at the checking point by the IRB staff.

In this connection, head constable Mahadev Shelatkar had lodged a complaint against the jail guard Korgaonkar, who is a resident of Revora and Mapusa police had registered an offence under Section 20 (b) (ii)(A) of NDPS Act against the alleged accused and placed him under arrest.

Mapusa police are further investigating the case.