After COVID-19, now dengue stings Ponda cops

Ponda: After an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the last two months, Ponda police station has now been hit by dengue with 15 police personnel testing positive for the mosquito-borne infection in as many days.

According to police officials, the cases of dengue are rising by the day at the town’s police station premises and there is an immediate need for taking safety precautions in the area. Senior police officials said that presently around 15 personnel including a police sub-inspector, hawaldar and others are undergoing treatment for dengue.

The officials said that most of the affected personnel have got their rapid tests conducted in private laboratories, based on which they are undergoing treatment, while several others have proceeded on sick leave after considering their dengue-like symptoms.

Considering the rising number of cases, there is a fear among the cops. They feel there may be some breeding ground for mosquitoes in the vicinity of the police station and have urged for fumigation and cleaning of the area immediately.

Speaking about the dengue afflicting Ponda police station personnel, police inspector Harish Madkaikar said, “There is a rise in dengue cases within the police station premises and health officials have been informed about it.”

When contacted, Ponda health officer Dr Smita Parsekar said they have received information of only two dengue positive cases at the Ponda police station and they have already undertaken fogging and other preventive measures.

“We are not aware of more cases,” she said.

It may be noted that around 36 police personnel of different ranks from the Ponda police station had tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of July. This has been the highest number of COVID cases reported in any police station in the state so far. After undergoing treatment, almost all the cops had resumed duty in August. However, due to the recent cases of dengue, many of the police personnel have now proceeded on sick leave.