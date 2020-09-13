407 more test positive for COVID-19 in Goa

Panaji: The state continued to report a high number of coronavirus infections, as 407 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases to 5,173.

The COVID death count mounted to 290 after four more deaths linked to the dreaded virus were registered in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 24,592 of which 5,173 are active, while 19,129 people have recovered from the disease. Around 553 COVID patients recovered from the disease on Sunday.

Some 200 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation on Sunday; so far, a total of 9,525 patients have availed the option of home isolation.

According to the directorate of health services, the 5,173 active cases include six persons, who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID-19 cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of urban health centre of Margao with 414 cases, primary health centre Ponda has 356 cases and PHC of Porvorim has 322 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (219), Sankhali (316) Pernem (197), Valpoi (205), Curchorem (85) and Canacona (82). The other UHCs include Mapusa (188), Panaji (272) and Vasco (298).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdictions of PHCs that include Aldona (143), Betki (108), Candolim (150), Cansarvanem (113), Colvale (115), Corlim (133), Chimbel (185), Siolim (138), Mayem (69), Balli (45), Cansaulim (125), Chinchinim (44), Cortalim (180), Curtorim (74), Loutolim (87), Marcaim (93), Quepem (104), Sanguem (90), Shiroda (49), Dharbandora (92), and Navelim (76).