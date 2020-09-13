4 more succumb; death toll reaches 290

Panaji: The state on Sunday recorded four more fatalities associated with the deadly coronavirus, taking the COVID death count in the state to 290.

All the four COVID deaths were reported at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim and all were admitted with co-morbid conditions.

According to the mortality bulletin, a 75-year-old male from Pernem expired on Saturday, while an 88-year-old female from Sankhali, a 73-year-old male from Arpora and a 72-year-old male from Assagao expired on Sunday.