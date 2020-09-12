Sonia sets ball rolling to get new Congress chief

PTI

New Delhi

The Congress on Saturday said that Sonia Gandhi has made organisational changes after authorisation from the party’s working committee and has set in motion the process of election of the next party president by constituting an election authority.

Asked about the organisational changes made by Gandhi and the subsequent reported statements by some leaders who had written to her over party reforms, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he had not seen a single statement by any Congress leader on the issue and cannot comment on that.

On whether the organisational changes had Rahul Gandhi’s imprint, he said Rahul Gandhi was unanimously elected in an AICC session, but post the 2019 verdict he chose to take moral responsibility and resigned.

“Crores and crores of Congress workers and unanimously all leaders including the ones that you mentioned in the meeting of the CWC expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and in fact some of them urged him to take over as Congress president,” he said at an online press conference.

However, he said, it was not for him to comment on the issue at this juncture “for Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted an election authority and has set the process of election of the President in motion”.

On being pressed further on the issue, Surjewala recalled Sonia Gandhi’s remarks where she had said that “’our job is to fight the Modi government and its anti-people policies and not fight with each other’ and all of us are working towards that single-minded goal, like Arjuna used to only look at the eye of the fish”.