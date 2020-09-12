Shripad discharged from hospital

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik was discharged from the Dona Paula-based private hospital on Saturday after his recovery from coronavirus.

Naik had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital since August 13 after he tested positive for the dreaded virus.

“I am absolutely fit. My reports have come good,” Naik said interacting with media persons as he walked out of the hospital.

Later in the day, in a statement issued here, Naik said that he will be taking rest for a few days.

“I will soon be joining public service in general and the fight against COVID in particular,” he said.

Naik expressed his gratitude to doctors and the medical teams of the Manipal Hospital, the Goa Medical College and the AIIMS Delhi. The Union minister, who is the North Goa MP, had tested

positive for COVID on August 12. Naik opted for home isolation as he was ‘asymptomatic’ for the virus.

However, Naik was admitted to the hospital on August 13 after a ‘sudden rise in his body temperature’.

On August 17, he was given the first dose of convalescent plasma and was put on high flow nasal oxygen after his oxygen saturation level dropped.

He was examined by a team of doctors from the AIIMS, New Delhi, on two occasions.