Nepalese man held with drugs

Panaji : The anti-narcotics cell of Goa police arrested a Nepalese man and seized drugs worth around Rs 81,500 after conducting a raid at Arambol in Pernem taluka late Friday night.

Police said the accused Umesh Khadka (25), who was a caretaker of cottages in Arambol, was remanded to three-day police custody. Police conducted the raid after being tipped off, and arrested Khadka under the NDPS Act. Police said that drugs such

as suspected 101 grams of charas and suspected 310 grams of ganja, were seized; the narcotic are worth of around Rs 81,500.

Drugs were found concealed in a rented room, police said.