Man nabbed in Goa in NCB raid on drug trafficking

NT NETWORK

Panaji/Mapusa

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s sub-zone (Goa) on Saturday apprehended one Chris Costa in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

NCB teams in Mumbai and Goa carried out raids on Saturday in which a number of people were apprehended, including Costa in Goa, NCB officials said.

The NCB Mumbai apprehended one Karam Jeet Singh Anand in connection with the case and recovered ganja and charas from him.

Similarly, in another raid, Dywan Fernandes and two other people were apprehended from Dadar (West), Mumbai. Some 500 grams of ganja were recovered, the NCB said.

Furthermore Ankush Arenja of Powai was also apprehended; he is a receiver of the contraband from Karam. He supplied it to the arrested accused Anuj Keshwani, the NCB said.

Some 42 grams of charas and banknotes worth of Rs 1,12,400 were recovered from Ankush, the NCB said.

The raids were carried out by NCB teams under the supervision of Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, Mumbai.