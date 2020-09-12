Colvale jail guard arrested for trying to smuggle ganja

Mapusa: Mapusa police on Saturday arrested a jail guard of the Colvale jail for trying to smuggle narcotic into the prison premises.

Police said that jail guard Rama Korgaonkar was trying to smuggle 50 grams of ganja into the jail at 1.56 pm on Saturday.

Head constable Mahadev Shelatkar lodged a complaint with the police against Korgaonkar, who is a resident

of Revora and a repeat offender.

The complainant claimed that Korgaonkar was intercepted at the checking and frisking point of the Central Jail at Colvale, and was found carrying the drugs wrapped in black-coloured insulation tape.

Police registered an offence under Section 20 (b) (ii)(A) of the NDPS Act against the accused and placed him under arrest.