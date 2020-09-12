10 more people lose COVID battle

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Saturday recorded 10 more fatalities linked to the deadly coronavirus, taking the COVID death count to 286.

All the ten COVID deaths were reported at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim; five of the patients died within 24 hours after being admitted to the hospital.

According to the mortality bulletin issued by the GMC, a majority of the patients had developed bilateral pneumonia. However, the most common pre-existing co-morbid illnesses among them were diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

The bulletin said that a 70-year-old man from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, who passed away, was suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension

A 42-year-old woman from Naroa in Tiswadi taluka, who had only hypertension, also passed away.

A 72-year-old man from Borda Margao, who did not have any co-morbid condition, also died. However, he had developed COVID pneumonia.

The fatalities also include a 63-year-old man from Chicalim in Mormugao taluka, who was suffering from meningioma; a 65-year-old man from Sada

Vasco, who had ischemic heart disease; a 28-year-old woman from Bardez taluka, who was suffering from down’s syndrome and a 84-year-old man from Porvorim, who did not have any co-morbid condition. However, he had developed COVID pneumonia.

A 82-year-old man from Porvorim, who had illnesses like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cerebrovascular accident and fracture femur, also died.

The remaining two patients who passed away are a 51-year-old man from Mandrem and a 68-year-old woman from Curca-Bambolim.

They both were suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension.