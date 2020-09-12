Unstoppable virus ensnares 740 more people in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Saturday witnessed the highest-ever spike in daily COVID-19 cases, as 740 more people tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous biggest single-day surge in cases was reported on September 3 when Goa saw 713 confirmed cases of the virus.

With this spike, the confirmed cases of the dreaded virus crossed 24,000-mark in the state.

The COVID death count rose to 286, as 10 new deaths linked to the deadly virus were reported in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases of COVID in Goa currently stand at 24,185 of which 5,323 are active while 18,576 people have recovered from the disease.

Around 511 patients have recovered from the disease on Saturday.

Some 276 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation on Saturday; so far, a total of 9,325 patients have availed the option of home isolation.

According to the directorate of health services, the 5,323 active cases include six people who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail

and air.

A majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of three health centres – the urban health centre of Margao has 430 cases, the primary health centre of Ponda has 371 cases, and the community health centre of Sankhali has 312 cases.

The other CHCs from where the cases have been emerging are: Bicholim (235), Pernem (233), Valpoi (197), Curchorem (81) and Canacona (91).

Active cases have significantly been recorded at the UHCs of Mapusa (186), Panaji (286) and Vasco (292).

COVID cases have also been surfacing under the jurisdiction of the PHCs at Aldona (135), Betki (115), Candolim (165), Cansarvanem (113), Colvale (125), Corlim (143), Chimbel (188), Siolim (144), Porvorim (311), Mayem (93), Balli (53), Cansaulim (130), Chinchinim (41), Cortalim (172), Curtorim (73), Loutolim (87), Marcaim (94), Quepem (108), Sanguem (85), Shiroda (56), Dharbandora (95), and Navelim (77).