GLOBAL SCAN

Priti Patel kicks out Albanian drug dealers, criminals

LONDON: The UK Home office helmed by Home Secretary Priti Patel has deported a group of 12 Albanian drug dealers and serious criminals back to Albania. The drug peddlers and criminals had been sentenced to a combined 26 years in prison. The criminals, deported on Wednesday, included Kuinslend Dishi, 25, who was sentenced for 20 months for an assault on an emergency worker, and possessing a knife. He was also sentenced in April this year for sending a threatening message. Dishi was arrested after police in Kent, South-East England, were called in after reports he had followed a woman and pulled her towards his car. When officers tried to arrest him, Dishi reached into his pocket for a five-inch blade. Police stopped Dishi from pulling the weapon and he ran off, only to be apprehended by a member of the public.

Japan opposition reunite to pick leader

TOKYO: Members of a Japanese opposition party that split after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power eight years ago are reuniting as speculation grows of an early general election following Abe’s decision to step down for health reasons. They are preparing a united front as the governing Liberal Democratic Party plans a vote on September 14 to choose Abe’s replacement as party chief. The LDP’s leader is virtually assured of becoming the next prime minister because of its parliamentary majority. The merged group chose Yukio Edano, a former chief Cabinet secretary, as its leader on Thursday and adopted the name Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the name of the party he previously led. The new party combines Edano’s group with the Democratic Party for the People, as well as some formerly independent lawmakers. It has 149 members, compared to about 400 for the LDP, and would need an alliance with numerous other opposition lawmakers to take power.

Pak police arrest 12 for raping woman

ISLAMABAD: Police in Pakistan said 12 men have been detained for questioning after two armed men allegedly raped a woman at gun point in front of her children after her car broke down on a deserted highway. The alleged rape in Lahore-Sialkot motorway on Wednesday night led to outrage in the country, with people from all walks of life demanding the apprehension of the suspects. Inspector-General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani said on Thursday they have obtained “evidence” that will lead them to the culprits. “We have done great work so far in the motorway rape case. We have located the village from which the suspects were from,” Ghani told Geo Pakistan channel.

Atlantic storm expected to turn into hurricane

MIAMI: Tropical storm Rene is expected to become a hurricane later this week and then weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. “Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” Xinhua news agency quoted the NHC as saying on Wednesday. “Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.” The storm is forecast to continue moving northwest through Friday night and Saturday. It is however, not expected to have a direct impact on the US, said a Fox News report.