Suspend Ankhi Das, 41 civil rights groups tell Facebook

New Delhi: Facebook India should immediately place its public policy head Ankhi Das on a leave of absence pending a full audit of the company and an investigation into her statements as reported in ‘The Wall Street Journal’, a coalition of 41 civil rights groups have demanded.

In a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the social networking giant’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, the groups said that “should the audit or investigation reinforce the details of The Wall Street Journal, she should be removed from her role.”

A Wall Street Journal report on August 14 said that the top leadership at Facebook’s India office refused to apply the company’s own rules to politicians from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite clear violations of Facebook’s policies against incitement to violence, hate speech, and misinformation.

Das reportedly “told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country.”