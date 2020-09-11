Court may pass order on bail pleas of Rhea, Showik today

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai is likely to pass an order on Friday on the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested in connection with a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Special judge G B Gurao on Thursday heard the submissions made by the lawyer of Chakraborty siblings well as the special public prosecutor in the case.

The bail applications of four other accused in the case were also heard by the judge.

The court then adjourned the matter till Friday, when it is likely to pass an order on all the bail pleas.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after three days of questioning, is currently in judicial custody.

Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.