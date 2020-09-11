Phase-II of COVID vaccine trials begins in state

Panaji: The phase-II of the human trials for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Goa with 50 volunteers being administered the first dose of ‘Covaxin’ at the Dhargal-based Redkar Hospital and Research Centre.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Dr Sagar Redkar of the RHRC said that 50 volunteers were registered and subsequently screened before being administered the vaccine in batches in the last four days.

He claimed that all the 50 volunteers have tolerated the vaccine well, and none of them have shown any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Their health is being monitored by the RHRC, he said.

“In phase-I, the volunteers were given two doses of the vaccine on day 1 and day 14. Now, in this phase, the volunteers will receive the second dose of the vaccine after completion of 28 days from the day they received the first dose,” Dr Redkar explained. Goa had become the third biggest ‘contributor’ in India in the phase-I of the trials for the COVID vaccine. There were 45 volunteers during the phase-I.

The RHRC is one of the 12 medical institutes across India selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research for clinical trials of indigenous vaccine.

The ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited to fast track the trials.