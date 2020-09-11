Patients in Margao bear the brunt of healthcare shifting

Margao: Although OPD and other services of the South Goa District Hospital were shifted and restarted at the Hospicio Hospital on Friday, many people seeking healthcare faced difficulties as they were not aware of the shift.

In the past, plans were fast tracked to shift Hospicio operations to the new district hospital. However, they were shelved after the government designated the district hospital as a COVID Hospital in the wake of the increasing number of COVID cases.

The shifting of OPD services and medicine wards back to the Hospicio was completed on Friday.

Speaking about the transfer, Hospicio medical superintendent Dr Deepa Correia said that most of the OPDs had already been shifted and started on Thursday. Work on shifting the remaining departments and medicine wards were completed on Friday. Everything has been shifted and health services have resumed at the old premises.

Many people, mostly the elderly looking for healthcare facilities, were however unaware of the shift. They said that they had gone to the district hospital from where they were directed to go to the Hospicio.

Speaking about the inconvenience, Dr Correia clarified that announcements on the shifting had been made on Wednesday.

“We had been telling our patients for the past two days that OPDs and wards would be shifted back to the Hospicio. We’ve kept two attendants also for this purpose,” she said.