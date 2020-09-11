Govt mulls opening post-COVID clinics

Panaji: Stating that many post-COVID complications are observed in COVID patients even a month after their recovery, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the government is contemplating introducing post-COVID clinics at different health centres in the state, with counselling as well as treatment facilities.

“There is a need for opening post-COVID clinics since the new virus acts in diverse fashion and different patients are affected in different ways, even after their recovery,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that those patients, who have recovered from the deadly virus, need to adapt to a disciplined lifestyle, with proper exercise and diet.

He reckoned that many of the COVID deaths in the state happened as the patients had co-morbidities or delayed their hospitalisation.

Addressing an online press conference, Sawant said that 95 per cent of the COVID patients in Goa are opting for free-of-cost government treatment, while only 5 per cent of them are going to private hospitals.

“We do not require any other model for COVID management as Goa model is a very good model for the purpose,” Sawant noted, observing that some people are pretending to be saviours for COVID patients; they should understand that the COVID situation in the national capital could be managed only after the central government intervened in the matter.

It was also informed that Goa outperformed all the states in carrying out tests for checking COVID infections, and that there is no scarcity of beds in the COVID treatment facilities commissioned by the state government.

He said the government is considering reopening classes from Standard IX to XII, as well as those linked to the final year of graduation.

“Initially, we intend to start these classes from September 20 onwards by following all COVID-related guidelines including social distancing,” he added, maintaining that the consent of the parents and parent-teachers associations would be sought in the matter.

Sawant also said that although Goa has been largely benefitted from the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of the Centre, it would be premature to come out with the details as regards the related funds received by the state till now.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that no files pertaining to the health department are pending with his office, and that quality agencies have been appointed for the health management in the state.

Sawant also informed that he, as a COVID patient, was prescribed allopathic medicines like antibiotics as well as Ayurvedic medicines to prevent further complications, besides regular diet.

“I did not face many problems during my illness,” he noted while informing that he would continue working in isolation for the next seven days from the official residence of the Chief Minister.