Goa seeing community spread of COVID: Rane

Panaji: Admitting that the state has been witnessing community transmission of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said the single-day spike of COVID cases could go up to 1,000.

Addressing a press conference in a starred hotel in the city, Rane said, “The spike may even go up to 1000 cases a day… we don’t know… and this has been happening because there is community transmission. As a result of which, if a person gets infected his/her family members also contract the virus.”

Rane claimed that the mortality rate among COVID patients with pre-existing co-morbidities is gradually dropping, reckoning that fatalities can be arrested only if people report to hospital on time.

The minister informed that three top private hospitals treating coronavirus patients are running at full capacity, so also the dedicated COVID wards of the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

“As there are no beds available at the GMC for COVID patients, we have decided to convert the ophthalmology ward of the GMC as another dedicated ward for treating critical COVID patients,” Rane said.

He acknowledged that the viral photograph depicting patients sleeping in one of the COVID wards at the GMC is authentic, assuring to ensure that beds are provided to all patients coming to the hospital.

Rane announced that a free medical kit comprising an oximeter and digital thermometer will be provided by the government to the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID patients who avail the option of home isolation.

The kit will also contain a spirometer, a hand sanitiser, a N95 mask, a triple-layered mask, gloves, vitamin C tablets, Vitamin D tablets, and hydroxychloroquine tablets.

“We anticipate that as cases go up more and more people will opt for home isolation. PHCs of the state will be the nodal bodies for distributing kits to home-isolated patients. The concerned health officer will guide the patients on using the tools and medicines that will be provided in the kit,” the Health Minister explained.

He said that a team of doctors and officials of the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation will inspect the South Goa District Hospital in Margao on Saturday. The district hospital has been designated as a COVID Hospital, which will be operationalised at the earliest.

Rejecting the claims that convalescent plasma therapy is not effective in reducing deaths associated with COVID, Rane said the therapy has yielded results for doctors in Goa.

The health department will continue with the combination of CPT and Remdesivir – the life-saving drug – as part of the COVID treatment protocol, he said.

“…Even our director of health services Dr Jose D’Sa was administered two doses of plasma. He is completely stable today… it was because of CPT that was given to him,” Rane said, adding that COVID survivors are coming forward to donate plasma.

Seventy-odd packets of plasma are currently available with the GMC.