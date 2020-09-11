COVID situation is alarming in Ponda

Ponda: The coronavirus pandemic has been spreading in Ponda taluka at an alarming speed in the last 15 days. The virus has spread its tentacles in villages coming under the jurisdiction of all the 19 panchayats of the taluka.

So far, 2758 COVID cases have been reported under the ambit of the four health centres of the taluka. Of the 2758 cases, 2013 people fought off the virus; there are 664 active cases in the taluka, which has recorded 24 COVID fatalities, till date.

Figures from the health services directorate indicated that COVID cases have almost doubled in the last 15 days in various villages of the taluka. Ponda town has also witnessed a significant rise in cases during the same period.

The four health centres that come under the taluka are: the PHC Ponda, the PHC Shiroda, the PHC Marcaim and the PHC Betki.

The PHC Ponda caters to Ponda town, Curti, Khandepar and Querim villages.

The PHC Marcaim covers the villages of Kundaim, Durbhat, Kavlem, Wadi-Talaulim and Marcaim.

The PHC Betki caters to the villagers living in Tivrem, Usgao, Ganjem, Veling, Priol, Verem, Vaghurme and Volvoi villages.

The PHC Shiroda serves for the people of Borim, Panchawadi, Shiroda and Bethoda villages.

Till August 28, 2020, there were 269 active cases under the PHC Ponda, the PHC Shiroda had 40 cases, the PHC Marcaim (34) and the PHC Betki (69).

The PHC Dharbandora had recorded 40 active COVID cases in Usgao, which comes under Ponda taluka.

But the cases rose sharply as on September 11, 2020: the PHC Ponda has 344 active cases, the PHC Shiroda (60), PHC Marcaim (72), PHC Betki (140). Usgao has 48 active cases.