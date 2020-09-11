8 more people die of virus

Panaji: The COVID death count in Goa mounted to 276 after eight more deaths linked to the dreaded virus were registered in the last 24 hours.

Of these eight deaths, five patients succumbed at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, two died at the Margao-based COVID Hospital, while a person passed away at a private hospital in South Goa.

According to the mortality bulletin issued by the GMC, the fatalities include a 79-year-old man from Panaji, who was reportedly suffering from hypertension; a 46-year-old man from Parra in Bardez taluka, who had illnesses like diabetes mellitus cerebrovascular accident and hypertension and a 44-year-old woman from Quepem, who did not have any co-morbid condition.

The other deaths are of a 74-year-old man from Margao, who was a patient of diabetes mellitus and hypertension; a 45-year-old man from Aggasiam, who had co-morbid conditions like liver cirrhosis and alcoholic liver disease and a 53-year old woman from Ponda, who was suffering from diabetes mellitus.

The remaining two patients who passed away are a 41-year-old man from Vasco, who was suffering from acute kidney injury and hypertension and a 63-year-old man from Priol in Ponda taluka, who was a patient of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.