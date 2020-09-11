555 new COVID cases in state

Panaji: The state on Friday reported 555 fresh cases of the coronavirus pandemic, taking the tally of confirmed cases above the 23,000-mark. Goa also saw eight more deaths linked to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 276.

The bulletin released by the directorate of health services said that 473 patients have recovered from the disease on Friday.

With this surge in cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID in Goa currently stands at 23,445 of which 5,104 are active while 18,065 patients have defeated the deadly virus, so far.

On Friday, 394 asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation; so far, a total of 9,049 patients have chosen to isolate themselves at home.

According to the bulletin, the 5,104 active cases include seven people who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active cases fall under the jurisdiction of three health centres – the urban health centre of Margao has 432 cases, the primary health centre of Ponda has 344 cases and the Porvorim PHC has 305 cases.

The community health centres from where the cases have been emerging are: Bicholim (232), Sankhali (281), Pernem (204), Valpoi (178), Curchorem (79) and Canacona (99).

Active cases have significantly been recorded under the ambit of the UHCs at Mapusa (195), Panaji (281) and Vasco (280).

COVID cases have also been surfacing from the jurisdiction of the PHCs at Aldona (132), Betki (140), Candolim (139), Cansarvanem (95), Colvale (123), Corlim (118), Chimbel (169), Siolim (155), Mayem (88), Balli (59), Cansaulim (115), Chinchinim (40), Cortalim (164), Curtorim (66), Loutolim (80), Marcaim (72), Quepem (104), Sanguem (81), Shiroda (60), Dharbandora (105), and Navelim (82).