Racism still part of South Africa’s ecosystem: Rhodes

New Delhi: Jonty Rhodes strongly believes that the long-standing administrative crisis in South African cricket is responsible for the national team’s inconsistency and acknowledged that “racial inequality” remains a part of the country’s ecosystem.

Rhodes, who is in Dubai as fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL, feels not much will change in South African cricket till the administrative chaos ends.

“The sad thing for me is that even though top 30 players in the country want to work together for the game, the administration is in such chaos that unfortunately it does have an impact on things (on the field),” Rhodes said.

Rhodes prefers the term “racial inequality” to racism and said it is rampant even 26 years after South Africa became a democracy.

“It is interesting because that is what a democracy is all about. You are entitled to your opinion and interesting thing is your opinion is different to somebody else but you are still part of the same system,” he said when asked about black and white players criticising each other.