LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Repair CCTV Cameras On Priority Basis

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed in most of the towns in the state some years back as a precautionary measure. However, in due course of time, they stopped functioning due to lack of maintenance. Such cameras usually help the investigating agencies whenever some crime occurs and there is a need for a probe. However, dysfunctional CCTV cameras make the task of the police difficult during an investigation into cases involving robbery, rape or murder. During the recent murder of a jeweller in Margao, cameras along the road could not provide any clues to the Margao police as also the officials of the Crime Branch, as these cameras were non-functional. As a result, the investigating team had to rely on cameras installed at the neighbouring shops and establishments. Considering the role played by the CCTV cameras in expediting investigation pertaining to any incident, it is important for the concerned authorities to ensure that CCTVs lying in a non-functional condition along strategic routes in the state are repaired on priority basis. Regular maintenance work in this regard must also be undertaken. Let us hope the concerned authorities take a note of this and initiate prompt action.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI

Employing Advanced Technology In Defence

It is good to know that India is moving towards development of a new class of ultra modern weapons that can travel six times faster than the speed of sound and penetrate any missile defence. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out a successful flight test of the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV). Given that only the US, Russia and China have developed technologies to field hypersonic weapons, India should be proud of this impressive and tremendous achievement. This will pave the way for India to develop hypersonic weapons. Hypersonic vehicles are powered by scramjet engines that operate efficiently at hypersonic speeds. It is an improvement over the ramjet technology. Ramjet engines are efficient at supersonic speeds. On the other hand, their performance is badly affected when the vehicle travels at hypersonic speeds. Such vehicles become unpredictable in an attack and it is difficult to detect them with radar. Such advancements and highly sophisticated technology in defence will definitely help India to be on an equal footing with developed countries in terms of defence. Moreover, employing advanced technologies in defence will make India a force to be reckoned with at a time when it is facing threat from its traditional enemies.

VENU G S, KOLLAM