Sreenidhi Group looks to field local players in I-League team

New Delhi: Sreenidhi Group, which has been granted playing rights in the I-League 2021-22 onwards, have set their sights on a wholesome infrastructural development in the region of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they look to prepare for their upcoming big test.

In a chat on AIFF TV, Sreenidhi director Taher Mahi Katikaneni revealed that the group has already spent around Rs 50 crore on building the Sreenidhi Football Village in its base in Visakhapatnam and intends to provide its players with top-class facilities.

“We need to understand that to develop world-class players, we need to have world-class facilities. Without that, development is unlikely to happen. This is one commitment we have taken very sincerely,” Mahi said.

“That is something we need to give to the players in order for them to reach their top potential. There is no alternative,” he added.

The Sreenidhi Group, which already fields its teams in the AIFF’s youth leagues, had begun construction of its football village in Telangana two years back. While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the progress, Mahi remains hopeful that he would be able to make all the facilities available to the players in a couple of years’ time.

“We already have four international standard grounds which are ready. The turf of the third ground is still coming up. It’s been half-finished because of the pandemic.

“We’ve got everything planned, right from the office, gyms, medical rooms, to galleries. By the end of the construction, which will probably take another year and a half, we will be able to give our players a top facility, one that will probably be the best in India,” said Mahi.