Russia seeks India’s help for Sputnik vaccine phase-3 trial

New Delhi: The Russian government has sought India’s help in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine and also to conduct Phase-3 trials or bridging studies in the country, a top official said on Tuesday.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific

Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and was registered on August 11.

“The Russian government approached the Indian government through appropriate channels and sought help on two counts – to consider its manufacturing through our network of companies that are well-known for vaccine manufacturing of high quality. The second request was, if need be,

Phase-3 or any bridging studies be conducted in India,” said NITI Aayog member, Dr V K Paul.

The Indian government attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement, he added.

Calling it a “win-win” situation for India, Paul said: “India can manufacture that vaccine in large

and significant quantities, which is good for Russia and India and the specific part of that quantity can also be provided to the world.”