Kangana to face ‘drug link’ probe; Mumbai home under BMC lens

Mumbai: Already under fire over her remarks on Mumbai, trouble mounted for actress Kangana Ranaut as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow here came under the civic scanner.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh said Adhyayan, the son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and he had alleged that she used to take drugs.

“The Mumbai police will investigate this matter,” the home minister added.

Deshmukh said Shiv Sena MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“I replied that she had relations with Adhyayan Suman who has said in an interview that she took drugs and also forced him to take drugs. The Mumbai police will look into all this in detail,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik denied that this was a political vendetta.

Ranaut had crossed swords with Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week when he said that she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.

The 33-year-old, Himachal Pradesh born “Queen” star came under all-round fire after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and made critical remarks against the city police.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Ranaut’s bungalow here, pointing out many alterations undertaken in the building without the civic body’s approval, a claim rejected by her.

A BMC team went to the bungalow of the actor in the Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra and posted the notice there as nobody was present to receive it, a civic official told PTI.