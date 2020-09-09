China confirms 5 missing Arunachal youth found on their side: Rijiju

ITANAGAR: Five persons from Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing on Friday, have been found in the Chinese territory, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.

Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said in a tweet: “China’s PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority are being worked out.”

When contacted by IANS, Upper Subansiri district Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar said that he is very busy with the developments and can’t speak to the media at the moment.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Gussar had said that the family members of the five missing persons, who many suspected were kidnapped by the Chinese PLA soldiers, didn’t inform the police.

“People from this area go to the forest for hunting, which is a traditional practice among the tribals of this region. I cannot say anything till I get any confirmation about what exactly happened,” Gussar had told IANS over phone.

Earlier in the day, Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, had urged Union

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure the safe return of the five youth from Arunachal Pradesh.